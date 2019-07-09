Ross Perot Dead at 89

Two time presidential candidate Ross Perot has died at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer.

Perot died after a five-month battle with leukemia.

Perot made his fortune as the founder of Electronic Data Systems Corp.

JUST IN: Businessman and former presidential candidate Ross Perot has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 89 years old. https://t.co/gRDbHckejP pic.twitter.com/j43jbt2gzG — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2019

He ran as an independent for President in 1992 and was beaten by Bill Clinton. Many pundits argue Perot cost George H.W. Bush that election and allowed Clinton to win. He ran again in 1996.