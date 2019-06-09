Rough Weather to Continue Through the Week

As our area works its way through a stormy weekend, that trend is expected to continue for the next week.

Storms will continue on and off into Sunday evening, with the possibility of hail and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Meteorologists says that a west-southwest steering flow will keep bringing deep tropical moisture into the region through early in the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be around the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures of as high as the low 100s.

Rain totals during the next six days are expected to between two and four inches, with a 50 to 70 percent chance of of rain each day.

Although forecasters do not expect widespread flooding, they do say that we could see some localized ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as small hail and damaging wind gusts.