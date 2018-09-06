Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen for 95M over ‘Who is America?’ clip

Former U.S. Senate Roy Moore followed through with his promise to sue after Showtime actor Sacha Baron Cohen “portrayed him” as a pedophile on national TV.

Moore and his wife, Kayla, filed a 95 million-dollar civil suit against Sacha, Showtime and CBS for duping him into appearing on Cohen’s “Who Is America?”

In the episode, Sacha, disguised as an ex-Israeli intelligence officer, waved a wand that could supposedly detect enzymes secreted by pedophiles.

The device went off when he used on Moore who recently made headlines after losing his re-election bid for Senator of Alabama due to a scandal involving sexual misconduct with multiple underage girls.

Roy has adamantly denied all the allegations and has never been charged with a crime.

Fans of the episode may have been entertained, but he most certainly was not and claiming “the entire interview was set up under false pretenses and made him look like a sex offender.”

The suit claims the episode tarnished Roy’s reputation, causing emotional distress and financial damage.

In the suit, Roy insists he is not a sex offender, and that Sacha’s prank amounts to defamation.

No information about the defendants or their responses is available at this time.

