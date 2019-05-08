Royal Baby Reveal Watch

The newest member of Britain’s royal family will make his first appearance in a few hours.

Before Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan show off their first child, Queen Elizabeth will meet her newest great-grandchild, according to Sky News.

Royal Baby: Harry and Meghan will introduce the world to their newborn son 'within hours'. Follow live updates as the Queen meets her eighth great-grandchild: https://t.co/UNkWAb3zmm pic.twitter.com/xB88LiLXQc — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2019

American former TV actress Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to the baby boy early Monday morning.

Earlier today, Prince William told reporters he’s happy to welcome his brother to what William called “the Sleep Deprivation Club that is parenthood.”