Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returning to Florida Port with Sick Passengers and Crew

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is returning early to a Florida port due to a nasty outbreak of a stomach virus.
The Oasis of the Seas will arrive in Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday instead of Sunday because more than 250 passengers and crew are sick.
Royal Caribbean says 277 people are experiencing a norovirus-like illness which causes diarrhea and vomiting for days.
It’s highly contagious and is often times brought onto ships by passengers.
Royal Caribbean said in a statement that only 3.3% of the ship which has over six-thousand passengers are sick, but they will return early to thoroughly sanitize the ship before the next sailing.

Royal Caribbean says they believe it’s best to get passengers home early that to have them worry about their health.
The company says it’ll issue full refunds to passengers.
The CDC said in a statement it will assist in the investigation of the outbreak and monitor the company’s response.

