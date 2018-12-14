Royal Christmas Card Photos Revealed

‘Tis the season for Christmas card photos and the British royals did not disappoint.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too a different approach and used a photo from their wedding night with their backs to the camera.
Meghan was wearing her Stella McCartney reception dress in the photo while cradling her arm around her husband’s waist. The couple is expecting their first child in the spring.

And the Charles and Camilla love story continues. There is no official Christmas photo of the Queen so far this year.

This photo released by Clarence House on Friday Dec. 14, 2018, shows the photo taken by Hugo Burnand of Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the grounds of Clarence House, London, which is to be used as their 2018 Christmas card. (Hugo Burnand/Clarence House via AP)

On Christmas, the British royals will spend the day at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, United Kingdom, with Queen Elizabeth II, People reported.

