Royal Christmas Card Photos Revealed

‘Tis the season for Christmas card photos and the British royals did not disappoint.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too a different approach and used a photo from their wedding night with their backs to the camera.

Meghan was wearing her Stella McCartney reception dress in the photo while cradling her arm around her husband’s waist. The couple is expecting their first child in the spring.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

And the Charles and Camilla love story continues. There is no official Christmas photo of the Queen so far this year.

On Christmas, the British royals will spend the day at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, United Kingdom, with Queen Elizabeth II, People reported.