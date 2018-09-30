Royal Palm Beach Updates its Laws Banning Nightclubs After Restaurant Holds Late Night Fish Fry

The Village of Royal Palm Beach says it’s updating the language of its law banning nightclubs after code enforcement officers began to suspect a local restaurant of operating as a nightclub when the sun went down.

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto reported that Top Taste, a Jamaican restaurant in the Cobblestone Village shopping center operated as a normal restaurant during the day but when night rolled around, the restaurant would move the tables, turn up the music, and operate through the early hours of the morning.

“You had a restaurant. When it got dark, it stopped being a restaurant and moved tables out of the way and turned on the dance music and it became a nightclub,” said Mayor Pinto. In addition to the law enforcement also found it difficult to maintain the crowds.

The owner of the restaurant, Delroy Blake, however, says what the mayor is actually referring too is a fish fry event that the restaurant would hold every other Friday. The event began to attract many people including code enforcement officers who informed Blake that he was breaking the law. That’s when Blake says he shut down the event and has not hosted one for about 6 months.

Despite the quick action on Blake’s part, the village is seeking to clarify it’s rules regarding nightclubs so that they don’t have incidents like this in the future.

“That’s not what we’re about in Royal Palm Beach. So if that’s something that a business wants to do this is not the place to try to do that. I’m sure they can find other places where they can do that,” Pinto said.

When asked about the update to the ban on nightclubs, Blake said:

“I’m fine with it. I don’t run a nightclub. I run a restaurant.”

