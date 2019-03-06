Runcie Keeps Job, DeSantis Tells Senate to Uphold Scott Israel’s Suspension

The blame battle for the Parkland shooting continues in Broward County and in Tallahassee.

Despite heavy scrutiny since last year’s mass shooting, the Broward School District Superintendent is keeping his job.

Robert Runcie survived an attempt to remove him from the position yesterday.

After nearly seven hours of debate, six of nine school board members voted in his favor.

Board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, was among those voting against him.

Runcie has been criticized for a series of communication failures, slow-moving construction projects, and for not moving fast enough to address school security issues.

Right now, his job performance is evaluated every year, but they may soon decide to do it every six months.

During his State of the State address yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis asked the state senate to uphold his decision to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his alleged negligence during the Parkland shooting.

Scott Israel will be in Tallahassee the week of April 8th to present his case before a special magistrate and then the Senate will vote on his future.

Jen and Bill will talk to Scott Israel’s attorney to get a reaction to the Governor’s comments and attempts to influence the Senate’s vote.

Scott Israel also plans to run again for his job as Broward Sheriff in 2020 to newly appointed Sheriff Gregory Tony.