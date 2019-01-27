Runcie Plans New MSD Meetings

Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie plans to meet four times with parents of Parkland students. The announcement comes just days after the District canceled another meeting with the parents.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Ty Thompson issued a robocall following Wednesday’s cancellation. It says he is trying “…to create an opportunity for MSD parents to pose questions to the district and Superintendent Runcie and to share any concerns they may have. Today, numerous threats of protests on social media created an unacceptable risk for students who will be attending events on campus tomorrow evening.”

The upcoming sessions will be the first time Runcie meets with parents of surviving and uninjured students from the February 14 massacre.

District Spokeswoman Kathy Koch says the meetings are only open to parents or guardians of students from certain grades. They will be required to show identification. She says the “intent is to have School Board Member Lori Alhadeff attend as many meetings as possible.”

Alhadeff says, “I agree that the safety and security of our students takes top priority. There will be future opportunities to meet with Mr. Runcie and myself to discuss parent concerns and address their questions.” Her daughter Alyssa and 16 others were killed in the shooting.

The school is sending messages to parents explaining that meetings for parents and guardians of ninth graders will start late this week.

Parkland families criticize Runcie for what they believe is an inadequate and slow response to for improved school security.

Eric Edwards, whose two children attend the school, is not surprised about the delays. He says, “I was stunned when I saw that it was scheduled to happen, but would have bet money that this would be the ultimate outcome. It would have been a circus, and the potential for conflict would have outweighed any possible benefit.”

He adds, “I’m not sure how serious a risk any protest would have been. I only saw a few people commenting on Facebook about staging a protest. I am quite sure that their main reason for cancelling is not the students’ safety, but rather their own potential discomfort.”