Russell Wilson Gives 12K In Amazon Stock To EACH Of His Offensive Linemen

If you’re gonna be the HIGHEST paid NFL player you better spend your money wisely, and Russell Wilson is doing just that.

As you may know Seahawks QB inked a 4-year, $140 MILLION deal… with $65 MILLION guaranteed!!!

And he’s thanking his offensive linemen ahead of the 2019 season.

Wilson just paid out $156,000 on his 13 offensive linemen, giving 12k in Amazon stock to EACH of them.

SHARE