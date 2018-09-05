Russia Claims Hole in ISS Was Possibly Deliberately Drilled

It is a mystery…the head of Russia’s space agency is suggesting a small air leak on a Soyuz module could have been the result of sabotage.
The leak was discovered last Thursday while the ship was docked with the International Space Station.
Initially the perfectly round hole was thought to be from a micro meteorite strike which was ruled out.
Astronauts say it looks like the hole was drilled but it is unclear if it happened on Earth or while the ship was docked.

On Thursday, NASA says astronauts had to plug a hole in the International Space Station Thursday at first with a low-tech solution, a thumb.
German astronaut Alexander Gerst and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev eventually used a sealant to plug the hole.
There’s speculation that a tiny micro-meteorite may have caused the two-millimeter-wide hole in the space station, but NASA says the crew was never in danger. A small leak was discovered by on-board sensors Wednesday night, and astronauts found it yesterday in the Russian Soyuz ferry ship.

