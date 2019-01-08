Russian Lawyer In Trump Tower Meeting Charged With Obstruction

Federal prosecutors in New York are charging Natalia Veselnitskaya with obstruction of justice.

She is the Russian lawyer involved in the infamous Trump Tower meeting in 2016 is being indicted in a separate case.

She allegedly attempted to prevent an investigation into money laundering that involved an influential Russian businessman and his investment firm.

Veselnitskaya was present at the meeting with Trump campaign officials in Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign to allegedly deliver opposition research or “dirt” on Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign.

A Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign officials in 2016 has been charged in an unrelated case that suggests deep ties to senior Russian officials https://t.co/u1uLKASDQV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 8, 2019

The Trump Tower meeting included Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chief Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law.

Although the new case is not connected to the Trump Tower meeting, it appears to confirm Veselnitskaya’s deep ties to Russian government officials.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been looking into the Trump Tower meeting as part of his broader investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 campaign.