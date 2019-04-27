Russian spy sentenced to 18 months

A United States District Court Judge ordered an 18-month sentence for Maria Butina, who plead guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to act as a Kremlin agent in the US without registering with the Justice Department.

Butina, a 30-year-old Russian gun rights activist, was arrested last July in Washington, DC on charges of conspiracy and failure to register as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors say she conspired to act as a foreign agent who sought to create a backchannel between American power players and Russia.

Butina initially maintained that she was innocent, but later signed a plea agreement in December.

She will receive credit for the roughly nine months she has already served and will be deported following her sentence.