Russian State says American Attending Wedding in Moscow is Really a Spy

The family of an American who is under arrest in Russia for spying charges fear for his safety. Russia detained 48-year-old former Marine Paul Whelan last week while he was in Moscow and officials are calling it a “spy mission.”

Whelan’s family says he was in Moscow to attend a family wedding.

The twin brother of an American arrested in Russia on spy charges says his brother is an innocent tourist, who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” pic.twitter.com/pZ5pIq1onZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2019

The Russian state says he was taken into custody during a “spy rally” by Federal Security Service officers.

His family says they are extremely worried about his safety, claiming “his innocence is undoubted and we trust his rights will be respected.”

Russian law mandates foreigners found guilty of espionage face between ten and 20 years in jail.

Russia’s obligations under the Vienna Convention say consular access must be provided within a 72-hour window of the arrest, but the U.S. government shutdown may have hindered a visit.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this morning he expects the U.S. consulate will be able to speak with Whelan today.