S. Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a 5-year-old Boca Girl

A South Carolina man is accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl while in Boca Raton.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 37-year-old Douglas Fatigate on a charge of sexual battery on a child.

The girl, approximately five years old at the time, told PBSO that she stayed home sick from school in Boca Raton and that Fatigate, who was not wearing any pants, got into bed with her.

According to the report, the things she had to do made her cry.

The arrest report also indicated an interview with a girl who told detectives while she was about six years old and living in Boca Raton, Fatigate made her take off her underwear and pants. She also said he masturbated in front of her and sexually battered her when she lived in Greer, S.C., according to CBS12.

The Greer Police Department says they arrested Fatigate in 2012 on a charge of sexual battery on a child. He pleaded guilty and received a 10 year prison sentence.