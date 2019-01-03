Sam Hunt Missing?

Sam Hunt has gone missing from social media for some time now.. 6 months to be exact. The last Instagram post was from Boston and posted on July 11th. Since then the only thing we have seen from Sam has been on Twitter and Facebook but only from his label, introducing tour dates in the summer or information for merchandise.. Sam did just marry Hannah Lee Fowler in 2017 and have been doing a ton of charity work outside of the United States. Where did Sam go, and will he come back with new music!?