San Francisco High School Mural of George Washington’s Life To Be Covered Up

A beautifully painted 83-year-old mural of the life of George Washington that was just restored is not going to be covered up at a San Francisco high school due to its “negative depiction of Native Americans.”

A unanimous vote by the city’s Board of Education directs George Washington High School staff to come up with a plan to remove the painting from public view.

The 1600 square foot mural has to be covered up by paint or solid panels because it is painted directly on the school walls and the process won’t be cheap.

Officials say an environmental impact report will be needed and that step could take up to a year and cost between $600 to $800-thousand.

Additional murals depicting Asian, African American and Native American citizens in a positive light has also been painted in the school lobby.