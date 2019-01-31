Sarasota McDonald’s reopens for two hungry young girls

McDonald’s employees in Sarasota dropped everything and reopened the restaurant for two young girls in need on Monday.

Police reportedly found 32-year-old Brett Clark passed out in the parking lot with his two daughters ages 4 and 8 in the back seat.

According to police, the two young girls had not eaten or been able to use the restroom.

Sarasota Police then went inside the McDonald’s and explained the details to the two employees who were cleaning in the restaurant after it had closed.

Without hesitation, the two employees put down their supplies, turned on all the machines and gave the children “anything they wanted to eat,” police say.

Furthermore, the employees allowed the two girls to use the restroom and stuffed their Happy Meals with extra toys.

Police say they did not accept payment for the meals.

The Sarasota Police Department made a post via Twitter thanking the employees for “going above and beyond.”