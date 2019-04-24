Saudi Arabia Beheads 37 in Mass Execution

Thirty seven people are dead following a mass execution via beheading in Saudi Arabia.

The nation’s largest mass execution since 2016.

The Saudi interior ministry said yesterday that those put to death were convicted of terrorism-related crimes, with many reportedly from the nation’s Shiite Muslim minority community.

Today’s mass execution of 37 people in Saudi Arabia is a chilling demonstration of the authorities' disregard for human life. It is yet another gruesome indication of how the death penalty is being used as a political tool to crush dissent. https://t.co/09BBTcfDgu — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 23, 2019

One of the bodies and severed head was put on public display as a warning.

Reprieve, a humans rights group, says at least three of the dead were convicted of crimes when they were minors and had confessed under extreme torture. That number includes one person who was arrested and convicted at 17 as he was preparing to visit Western Michigan University.