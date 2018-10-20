Saudi Arabia confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi death in consulate

Saudi Arabia confirmed the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a statement on Saudi State TV Friday evening and announced the dismissal of a high-ranking intelligence official.

Saudi Arabia claims the Washington Post columnist died in a fistfight involving more than a dozen Saudi officials at the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

King Salmen dismissed high-ranking intelligence official general Ahmed al-Assiri who previously represented the crown as a spokesperson in Yemen.

The king has ordered a committee comprised of the inter-ministry, foreign ministry, and national security to issue a report on what happened to Khoshoggi to be delivered in one-month-time.

Furthermore, officials announced the detention of 18 people in connection to Khashoggi’s murder.

US President Donald Trump indicated he believed it was credible, but emphasized that the US had not yet completed its review of the Saudi investigation, CNN reports.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct 2. and was last seen entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

For 18 days officials denied involvement in the death with news outlets reporting that the then-missing journalist was allegedly tortured and murdered.

Related content:

The US has sold a proposed $136B in major defense sales to Saudi Arabia since 2009.

It remains unclear whether the incident could cause tensions between the two allies following the results of the King’s investigation.