Saudi Women Now Receive Text Notification of Divorce

One Middle Eastern country is now using technology to update its citizens about their own marital status.

Saudi courts have begun sending text messages to women when their husbands divorce them. In the past, husbands there have been able to divorce their wives without notice.

The text message will include the divorce certificate number as well as the name of the court where the women can obtain any documentation. They can also check their marital status online and view details of probate certificates.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the new practice, which started Sunday, is “a step aimed at protecting the rights of female clients, and enhancing digital transformation with more services.”

The move is part of social and economic reforms, known as “Vision 2030,” that include allowing women to drive.