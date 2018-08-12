Sawgrass Mills Mall Reopens After Evacuation and Lockdown

Sawgrass Mills Mall was temporarily placed on lockdown after police received reports of a shoplifter who was allegedly armed. The 911 call came in originally reporting a shooter but that turned out to be inaccurate. It was then reported that the shoplifter had a knife.

Police searched the entire mall and SWAT was also on the scene. An hour later, the mall reopened but the suspect is still on the loose. Some parts of the mall were placed on lockdown and other areas of the mall were evacuated. The mall was filled with back-to-school shoppers.

According to the stores’ loss prevention, the suspect tried to steal from a Bloomingdale’s and a Saks Fifth Avenue.

