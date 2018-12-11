Sawgrass Reopened at Commercial After Multi-Vehicle Rollover Wreck

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that all lanes southbound on the Sawgrass SR-869 have reopened approaching Commercial Boulevard for a multi-vehicle, rollover accident.
All lanes were shutdown for more than an hour for the serious wreck.

