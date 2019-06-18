School bus driver admits to molesting young girl

Authorities in Gainsville, Florida have arrested a 27-year-old bus driver who reportedly forced a child under the age of 12 to perform oral sex on him. John Albert Martin was arrested Friday sometime after the child described the incident to police.

Martin admitted to report stating that he hadn’t had sex in three years and just “wasn’t thinking” when he forced the child to perform the action on him.

Martin was taken to the Alachua County Jail where he remains on a $300,000 bond.

County officials reported that the 27-year-old began working for the school district in March but did not give a timeline as to when the incident occurred.

It was also reported that has been released from is position and will not be allowed to return.