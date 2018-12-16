Schumer: Only Trump Can Avoid Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on a Sunday morning TV talk show that it is entirely up to President Trump to avoid a possible federal government shutdown this Friday night.

After Trump said that he would be “proud” to end up with a shutdown if Congress does not finance the $5 billion wall he wants at the Mexican border, Schumer told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “He’s not going to get the wall in any form.”

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have said they would support no more than $1.6 billion for the wall. In addition, they want that money to be used for fencing upgrades as well as other border security, rather than for a wall. They also offered to keep the funding at $1.3 billion, with room for the additional $300,000 if necessary.

Schumer added that the President does not have enough votes in the Republican-controlled Congress to support the entire $5 billion for a wall.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has responded by saying, “We will do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this ongoing crisis of immigration.”

When a reporter asked whether that means having a shutdown, Miller added, “If it comes to it, absolutely.”