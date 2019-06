Scientists Discover an Algae Bloom in Lake O

It’s back…scientists have discovered a blue-green algae bloom on the eastern side of Lake Okeechobee.

A state water management crew discovered the bloom Wednesday near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam in western Martin County.

Experts say, the new bloom is something to be concerned about, but it’s “too soon to freak out.”

A sample was sent to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to test for toxins that can cause nausea and vomiting if ingested.

Florida had the worst blue-green algae bloom last year in the state’s history. That was coupled with a devastating red tide outbreak along the state’s beaches that caused respiratory irritations in people and killed sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.