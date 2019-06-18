Scot Israel Fights for his Job as BSO Sheriff in Tallahassee

Today is a big day for former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel as he takes his case to get his job back to a special magistrate in Tallahassee.

Israel says he will take the stand in his own defense and explain how he was not negligent in his handling of the Parkland mass shooting or the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The magistrate will then make his recommendation to the Florida Senate who will vote on the matter. Israel told 850wftl, win or lose he will run to get his old job back in 2020 against appointed sheriff Gregory Tony.

Florida’s highest court agreed that Gov. DeSantis was within his authority to suspend Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff earlier this year.

Governor Ron DeSantis claimed he failed to prevent the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

The justices noted that under the Florida Constitution, the state Senate is responsible for deciding whether the removal should be permanent.

srael has appealed to the Florida Senate as he fights his ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who alleged that “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” by Israel were connected to the February 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland high school that killed 17 people.

The Senate has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials, and Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette is scheduled June 18 to begin what could be a multi-day hearing on Israel’s appeal. Goodlette, a former lawmaker, ultimately will make a recommendation to the Senate about whether Israel should be reinstated.

While the school resource officer Scot Peterson has been charged criminally for his failure to act and protect the students the day of the massacre, the FDLE still has not completed its investigation into the incident.