Scot Peterson’s arrest could affect Broward Sheriff’s appeal, lawyer says

The appeal for suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is set to take place next week with his legal team now saying the recent arrest of ex-deputy Scot Peterson could affect the case.

On Monday, during a pre-hearing conference at the capitol, Israel’s attorney appeared via speakerphone, saying information in an FDLE investigation of Peterson could help Israel’s case.

However, Nick Primrose, an attorney for Governor Ron DeSantis, rejected the idea of a connection between Israel’s appeal and the Peterson criminal case.

“To say that in any way the Scot Peterson arrest should impact this final hearing, and the Senate’s vote on whether to remove Scott Israel, I don’t think should be granted,” said Primrose.

The Senate has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials, and Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette is scheduled to begin Israel’s hearing next week on Tuesday, June 18th.

Goodlette, a former lawmaker, says he plans to start the hearing as scheduled and ultimately will make a recommendation to the Senate about whether Israel should be reinstated.

The sheriff’s appeal comes as he fights for his job following his suspension by Gov.DeSantis, who alleged that the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school that killed 17 people in Parkland was connected to “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” by Israel.