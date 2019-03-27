“Scotty” the T-Rex Found in Canada is the Biggest Ever

Scientists are finally confirming that a T-Rex dinosaur fossil found in Canada is the largest ever.

A new study says the Tyrannosaurus Rex weighed nearly ten tons and was over 40 feet long, and lived in southern Saskatchewan about 66-million years ago.

The bones were discovered in 1991, and took years to excavate.

The massive dinosaur, nicknamed “Scotty,” is now on display at a museum in Eastend, Saskatchewan.