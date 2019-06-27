SCOTUS Blocks Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked citizenship question on the 2020 census, for now. SCOTUS sent the case back to the Federal Court.

The question was on the census for years, but was removed. The Trump administration wanted it to be put back on.

The decision sends the case back to the trial courts to consider new evidence, therefore, there is not time to add the question to the upcoming census.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in a 5-4 ruling. It’s a big defeat for the Trump administration, which wants to add a simple question to the Census about whether respondents are U.S. citizens. Those opposing the move argued that it could dampen participation by Latinos and other minorities and could undercut their representation in Congress. The Census is used to draw congressional boundaries, depending on population shifts.

The U.S. Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in regulating partisan gerrymandering, which is the political process of drawing congressional district lines. In a case involving North Carolina and Maryland, justices said they cannot decide an issue that is up to state legislatures. The ruling was 5-4 and fell along conservative-liberal lines. Those challenging gerrymandering argued that some states violate the Constitution by going too far in drawing congressional boundaries, based on partisan interests.