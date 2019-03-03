Second Fed Agency Reviews Fatal Delray Tesla Crash

A second federal agency is now part of the investigation into a Friday’s fatal crash in Delray Beach involving a Tesla electric car that drove under a tractor-trailer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has the ability to seek recalls, issue fines and set regulations, announced on Saturday that it is joining the National Transportation Safety Board to look into the crash, which killed 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner.

Both of the agencies will examine whether Tesla’s Autopilot semiautonomous driving system was in use on Banner’s Model 3 at the time of the crash.

The NHTSA is already investigating a fatal February 24 crash and fire involving a Tesla Model S sedan in Davie.

NTSB spokesman Terry Williams says, “We’re looking at everything at this point.”

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says the tractor-trailer was turning left onto 441 northbound on Friday, when Banner’s southbound 2018 Tesla Model 3 hit the semitrailer’s driver side. The car slid under semitrailer, tearing off the Tesla’s roof.

Tesla said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation into Friday’s crash.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PBAU Seeks Court’s Help to Stop Shooting Threat State Dept: Bin Laden’s Son is New Al Qaeda Leader CA Officers Found Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting Trump Bashes Both Sides, Claims 2020 Victory in CPAC Speech Police: Man Used Machete on Co-worker at PB Outlets Oprah Knows There Will Be Backlash on Interview with Michael Jackson Accusers
Comments