Second Fed Agency Reviews Fatal Delray Tesla Crash

A second federal agency is now part of the investigation into a Friday’s fatal crash in Delray Beach involving a Tesla electric car that drove under a tractor-trailer.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has the ability to seek recalls, issue fines and set regulations, announced on Saturday that it is joining the National Transportation Safety Board to look into the crash, which killed 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner.

In cooperation with the Palm Beach sheriff’s office, the NTSB is sending a team of three to conduct a safety investigation of the commercial motor vehicle and Tesla crash in Delray Beach, FL. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 2, 2019

Both of the agencies will examine whether Tesla’s Autopilot semiautonomous driving system was in use on Banner’s Model 3 at the time of the crash.

The NHTSA is already investigating a fatal February 24 crash and fire involving a Tesla Model S sedan in Davie.

NTSB spokesman Terry Williams says, “We’re looking at everything at this point.”

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report says the tractor-trailer was turning left onto 441 northbound on Friday, when Banner’s southbound 2018 Tesla Model 3 hit the semitrailer’s driver side. The car slid under semitrailer, tearing off the Tesla’s roof.

Tesla said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation into Friday’s crash.