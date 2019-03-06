Second HIV Patient “Functionally Cured”

An HIV-positive man is now the second known person to be cleared of the virus.

Both patients had cancer and were given bone marrow transplants from donors with a rare genetic mutation making them resistant to HIV.

It is unclear if this process would clear a person of full blown AIDS who has suffered an opportunistic infection.

Doctors say the man from London has been virus free three years after receiving the transplant and 18 months after coming off anti-retroviral drugs.

Doctors say highly sensitive tests have revealed there’s no measurable trace of the virus in the man’s body.

Doctors caution that the patient is “functionally cured” and “in remission,” but it’s still too early to confirm that he’s cured.

Timothy Brown was the first person to have been cured of the HIV virus, more than a decade ago.