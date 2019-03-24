Second Parkland Survivor Commits Suicide

Coral Springs police have confirmed that a second Parkland shooting survivor committed suicide on Saturday night.

Sources say the student, who has not been identified, was a male sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

That student’s death comes just one week after MSD graduate Sydney Aiello also took her own life, after she was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. According to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, Aiello died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Ryan Petty, father of MSD victim Alaina Petty, says the student who killed himself Saturday also died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

This is a developing story.