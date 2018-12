Walmart customers in Philadelphia got a huge surprise this holiday as someone payed the bill for almost $30,000 dollars worth in layaways! As customers came into the store to pick up their gifts they were notified that the bill was paid in full and many were in complete shock! It makes you want reach out and do good for others, one customer stated. The person who donated the $30,000 wants to remain anonymous. At least their are still good people in this world.