Secretary Acosta Stepping Down in One Week

President Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta just announced that Acosta is resigning effective seven days from today amid controversy over a plea deal he negotiated with pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta was the US Attorney in Miami who gave the Palm Beach billionaire financier Epstein the sweetheart non-prosecution plea deal twelve years ago when he plead guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution.

BREAKING: Labor Secretary Acosta is stepping down. "In so many ways I hate what he's saying now because we're going to miss him," Trump tells reporters at briefing. pic.twitter.com/MkzmpcuEPt — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) July 12, 2019

Now that Epstein has been arrested on child sex trafficking charges in New York, his previous plea deal is being re-examined and Alex Acosta’s brokering of the secret deal has led to his resignation.

Epstein received 13 months in the Palm Beach County jail, with work release and was ordered to register as a Level 3 sex offender.