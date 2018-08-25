Security guard fired after choosing to record violent arrest instead of aid officer

A Houston police officer was caught on video begging an off-duty security guard to aid him in the arrest of a resisting suspect.

However, the female security guard instead chose to film the incident.

The officer was tackling robbery suspect, Davon Shavelle Miller, while urgently asking for assistance from the security guard as a struggle ensued.

A good samaritan is seen attempting to assist the officer as the security guard continued to record.

At one point the suspect allegedly reached for the officer’s gun and still no help was provided by the security guard.

The 17-year-old who denied reaching for the officer’s gun was arrested following the incident and charged with felony disarming a police officer.

The incident sparked outrage prompting the chief of the Houston Police Department, Art Acevedo to release the following statement:

“It says a lot about society that we would prefer to get 15 minutes of fame rather than help an officer.”

Friday, Western Eagle Security terminated the employee citing their policy requires “a uniformed security guard to render assistance to certified officers upon request.”

