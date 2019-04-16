Security increase for Democratic Rep. Omar following Trump tweet

Rep. Ilhan Omar said she had received an increase in direct threats against her life after President Trump tweeted a video mixing footage of her giving a speech with footage of the 9/11 attacks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she is seeking protection for the Minnesota congresswoman due to increased death threats following tweets from the president.

President Trump took to Twitter to respond following Pelosi’s announcement citing Omar’s “anti-Semitic” statements as an issue.

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The Minnesota congresswoman has repeatedly drawn controversy over comments on Israel, which some lawmakers from both sides have condemned as anti-Semitic.

“The House has passed two resolutions that served as rebukes of her remarks, one specifically rejecting anti-Semitism and another combating hate speech,” reports say.

