Thursday, New Jersey Rep. Cory Booker released 12 pages of documents labeled “committee confidential,” including an email from Kavanaugh about “racial profiling.”

These are the 4 documents marked committee confidential that I brought up in my questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last night –> https://t.co/2RZkY2FS9a — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 6, 2018

Booker said at the hearing earlier today that he understood the penalty of releasing the documents “comes with potential ousting from the Senate” but chose to go forward with it due to “the public having a right to know.”

Since the publication, Booker has received an outpour of support within the Democratic party, but he still risks expulsion from the Senate for publishing the documents.

At this time Booker’s fate within the Senate remains unknown.

Related content:

The post Sen. Cory Booker releases confidential Kavanaugh hearing documents to the public appeared first on 850 WFTL.