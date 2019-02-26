Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) clashed with a group of children over climate change policy and her inability to vote for the Green New Deal proposed by
freshman New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Feinstein told the students that there’s no way to pay for the Green New Deal and contrasted the students’ inability to vote with her three decades in office.
Sen. Feinstein Argues with School Children about AOC’s Green New Deal
