Sen. Marco Rubio says Joe Biden claims are a political hit

Florida Senator Marco Rubio addressed the Joe Biden allegations on Tuesday telling a TMZ reporter that the information had been known beforehand and purposely leaked to discredit his possible 2020 presidential run.

Rubio noted that he did not know the “facts” behind the allegations but said, “some people are threatened by you running and gather information and their waiting for the right time to put it out in their press, and that’s what happened here.”

Biden is accused of inappropriately touching two women.