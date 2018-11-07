Sen. Nelson Demands Recount in Close Race with Gov. Scott

The hotly contested Senate race in Florida heading toward a recount.
Democrat incumbent, Senator Bill Nelson trials Republican Rick Scott by just 34-thousand votes that is less than .05% which legally already triggers a recount in Florida election law.
And now Nelson’s campaign is officially calling for the recount guaranteed to him under Florida law.

As a result, Wednesday morning the Democratic incumbent issued that statement: “we are proceeding to a recount.”
The unofficial results showed him trailing his Republican challenger, Governor Rick Scott, by less than 35-thousand votes out of more than eight-point-one-million votes cast.
Even though on election night the trice-elected Senator Nelson called Governor Scott to concede.

Scott’s campaign in response issued a short statement reading: “This race is over. It’s a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists.”

President Trump campaigned with Scott to help him win the coveted Senate seat.

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump stands behind Florida Governor Rick Scott as he speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Fla. Scott is challenging U.S. Senator Bill Nelson. Florida voters on Tuesday will elect a U.S. senator, a new governor, three Cabinet members and several new members of Congress while deciding to support or approve 12 proposed changes to the state’s constitution. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
