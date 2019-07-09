Sen. Scott: Boca principal should have been fired, no excuse for Holocaust denial

Florida Senator Rick Scott and other Florida official are speaking out after a former Boca Raton High School Principal questioned the existence of the Holocaust.

In an email to parents in 2018, former Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson said: “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

Latson added that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

The Palm Beach County School District released a statement Monday confirming that Latson had been reassigned “out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School.”

“Mr. Latson made a grave error in judgment in the verbiage he wrote. In addition to being offensive, the principal’s statement is not supported by either the School District Administration or the School Board,” the statement read.

However, Sen. Rick Scott says the district’s reassignment of Latson is “simply” not enough.

Sen. Scott wrote via Twitter Tuesday that “This Principal should have been fired.”

Spoke with @SuptFennoy this morning. This Principal should have been fired, not simply reassigned. There is no excuse for what he expressed. There is no excuse for holocaust denial. There is no excuse for anti-Semitism of any kind. https://t.co/xbKJYOMtdG — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 9, 2019

Florida Rep. Mike Caruso also took to social media to condemn the district’s handling of Latson following his removal.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Latson has remained silent about his now viral and highly controversial comments.