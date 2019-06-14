Sen. Ted Cruz and AOC Want Birth Control to be OTC

A conservative Republican senator and a liberal Democratic representative are teaming up to make birth control over-the-counter.

On Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas offered to work with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on a bill to allow birth control to be sold OTC.

Ted Cruz and AOC aren't just tweeting — they’re talking IRLhttps://t.co/kKT6Zy0fb6 pic.twitter.com/Ii5JqDgof7 — POLITICO (@politico) June 13, 2019

The Cruz-AOC partnership drew renewed attention this week when Cruz responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that “birth-control should be over-the-counter, pass it on.” Cruz responded: “I agree” and suggested teaming up again on a clean bill.

Under current FDA regulations, a woman has to get a prescription before she can buy contraceptives. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday that birth control should be OTC, and Cruz is suggesting a straightforward bill to make it so. The two are also in agreement that former members of Congress shouldn’t become lobbyists.