Senate Judiciary Committee’s Final Kavanaugh Report Finds “No Evidence” of Sexual Misconduct

Over the weekend, the Senate Judiciary Committee released its final report on the Brett Kavanaugh investigation, finding “no verifiable evidence” of sexual misconduct.

Investigators spoke to 45 different people and took 25 statements about allegations made by two of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

The Committee tweeted Saturday no evidence was found to “substantiate or corroborate” either of their claims.

‘No Verifiable Evidence’: Senate Judiciary Clears Kavanaugh of Sex Allegations in #Final Investigation https://t.co/AIoEd5xj1l — CBN News (@CBNNews) November 6, 2018

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed last month after a grueling confirmation process riddled with sexual misconduct allegations.

The former federal judge was confirmed by a vote that largely fell down party lines.

Many Republicans called the accusations a smear campaign funded by the left.

They rallied behind the idea that there was no actual evidence of any of the allegations following a brief FBI probe into the matter.

Political pundits say the Kavanaugh hearings reinforced the Republican hold on the Senate.