Senate Panel Approves Kavanaugh but Nomination Still Faces Delay

The Senate Jury committee has voted 11-to-10 to advance Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination for the US Supreme Court to the full Senate.

The vote took place Friday afternoon after an at times emotional public hearing where Kavanaugh attempted to fend off the allegations of sexual assault brought against him by Dr. Christina Blasey Ford.

Despite the committee’s approval, the Senate vote may still face some delays as Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona who was labeled a crucial swing vote for Kavanaugh’s nominations stated that the Judge will not receive his vote until there is a full FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him.

