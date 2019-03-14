Senate votes to block Trump’s border emergency

A handful of Republicans joined up with the Democrats on Thursday by voting to block President Trump’s border emergency declaration.  The meassure passed 59-41 and is expected to be President Trump’s first-ever veto.  The Republican members who backed the resolution had concerns about expanding presidential powers.

“This is a constitutional question, it’s a question of the balance of power that is core to our constitution”, Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah said to reporters.  Republicans who voted to oppose the declaration include Marco Rubio, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul.

