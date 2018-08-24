Senator McCain Declines Further Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer

Arizona Senator John McCain is discontinuing treatment for his brain cancer…according to his family.

It is a sign that the war hero is most likely is entering into his final days.

The Arizona Republican said in a statement that he has surpassed expectations for his survival since his diagnosis last July.
“But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” and the senator has decided to end medical treatment.

McCain has been absent from Washington since last December.

