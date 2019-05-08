Senior Kendrick Castillo identified as student killed in CO shooting

Wednesday, police identified the student who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado as 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo.

Kendrick was shot to death while attempting to stop the shooter, and eight others were injured.

A female classmate told reporters Kendrick charged the shooter giving students time to hide and flee the scene.

Kendrick’s parents broke their silence Wednesday confirming to reporters that he was killed in the shooting, adding, that their son was a hero and want the public to know what a great kid he was.

Kendrick was a senior set to graduate at the end of the month, and Friday would have been his last day of school.

He enjoyed computer information technology and was on the school’s robotics team.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said there were “very heroic things” that took place inside the school, including students attempting to stop the shooters.