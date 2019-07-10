Serena Williams Apologizes to Naomi Osaka in Op-Ed for Her Outburst at the US Open

Serena Williams continues to roll at Wimbledon. She is headed for the semi-finals…but first she had to get something off her chest.

In an essay in Harper’s Bazaar she apologizes to Naomi Osaka who beat her at the US Open.

In the candid, first-person essay, Serena Williams opens up about last year’s controversial match at the US Open—and why she’ll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice. She just regrets what the circus did to her opponent.

Serena Williams moved past U.S. Open controversy after therapy and an apology to Naomi Osaka https://t.co/A4IbTaAFrE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 9, 2019