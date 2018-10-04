Seven Russian Intel Agents Charged In Sweeping U.S. Indictment

Seven Russian military intelligence officers are being charged in a sweeping U.S. criminal indictment.

Federal law enforcement officials announcing indictments of Russian spies in hacking campaign linked to Olympic doping scandal pic.twitter.com/IWRY2GtcOK — Sadie Gurman (@sgurman) October 4, 2018

At the Justice Department today, Assistant Attorney General John Demers accused the Russians of engaging in malicious cyber activities against the U.S. and allies. He said some of the charges involve the targeting of organizations investigating Russia’s alleged use of chemical weapons. Demers noted that three of the suspects were indicted in July for conspiring to influence the U.S. presidential election in 2016.

The suspects are also accused of hacking western anti-doping agencies. Scott Brady, a U.S. Attorney in western Pennsylvania Scott, called it retaliation for exposing state sponsored doping in Russian amateur athletics.

